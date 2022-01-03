Chris Ross returns, vows to pick up the pieces after death of dad

VETERAN San Miguel guard Chris Ross is back in the country, but still in mourning after the sudden death of his father two months ago.

Ross, 38, arrived in Manila from Texas on Monday and is currently undergoing quarantine before officially joining the Beermen in practice.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year has not played since Oct. 17, when San Miguel lost to TNT, 97-79, in the deciding Game 7 of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series at the Bacolor bubble in Pampanga.

'Not the best'

Ross travelled to the US two months ago following the death of his father in a tragic incident from which he’s in the process of ‘pulling myself out of that dark hole.’

“Not the best, but maintaining,” he said in a short message to SPIN.ph on Monday.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ross was obviously still grieving, adding ‘2021 was as devastating as they come.’

“It started off bad and I was in a deep hole mentally and I dug myself out, then it ended with the most difficult three months of my life!,” shared the Fil-Am guard.

“We lost my pops unexpectedly in November before the holidays, and it absolutely crushed me and my family,” he added. “I’ve shed tears EVERY SINGLE DAY since we lost him including right now.”

Ross said he took more than two months of sabbatical from basketball to be with his family at this trying times, but knows his father would be the first one to urge him to go on and play.

“My pops would want nothing less,” added the San Miguel playmaker.

“So here is to 2022. I’m ready. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” said Ross, who ended his emotionally-filled post by saying the legacy of his father will live forever.

Chances of Ross suiting up right away in the Beermen’s first game for 2022 became a huge possibility after games of the Governors Cup for the period covering Jan. 5-9 were postponed following the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) during the holiday season.

Currently on a three-game winning streak, San Miguel was supposed to take on Phoenix Fuel Masters on Jan. 8 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum until the league announced the postponement on Monday.

