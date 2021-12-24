Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: PBA import changes, Basilan rules MPBL Invitational

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago
    Orlando Johnson Basilan Moonton
    Orlando Johnson, Basilan, and MPL-PH occupied the headlines on Thursday.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | MPBL

    HERE’S the sports recap from Thursday.

    Top sports news December 23

    PBA import changes

    San Miguel has bared its Plan B of imports, putting Orlando Johnson on standby if the Beermen decide to replace current reinforcement Brandon Brown.

    According to sources, the Beermen have reached out to the NBA veteran and former Ginebra import in Johnson, who averaged 33.7 points and 11.3 boards in 12 games for the Gin Kings in 2015.

    TNT is also looking to make an import switch, in search for a replacement for the injured McKenzie Moore, who is nursing “jumper’s knees,” according to coach Chot Reyes.

    TNT import McKenzie Moore spent most of the final minutes of the PBA game against Alaska on the bench.

    Fortunately for the Tropang Giga, they don't play until Jan. 6 next year, an 11-day respite that should allow time for the replacement import to clear IATF protocols and get in some practice runs.

    Basilan rules MPBL Invitational

    Philip Manalang stood tallest, draining a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Basilan to an 83-80 win over Nueva Ecija to capture the MPBL Invitational championship late Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

    The University of the East product found himself open from the top of the arc from a Michael Juico inbounds pass with 1.9 seconds left and his only basket of the match turned out to be the game-winner that capped Basilan's perfect run in the pocket tournament.

    Manalang's winner allowed Basilan to take home the P2-million cash prize, while relegating Nueva Ecija for the P500,000 prize for the runner-up.

    Moonton speaks on Estes controversy

    As #WeWantEstes continues to trend on Twitter, the Mobile Legends Professional League has broken its silence on the issue.

    "We would like to clarify that the M3 Champion Skin has not yet been determined, and development is still underway," it said in a brief statement released in the MPL Philippines page. "We are also fully cooperating and listening to the voice of Blacklist The statement echoes a post made on the game's official Reddit thread by a moderator, which stated that "the champion skin of the M3 is yet to be fully decided."

    International and their players on the final selection."

