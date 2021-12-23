MPL-PH on Estes controversy: M3 champion skin 'not yet determined'

AS #WeWantEstes continues to trend on Twitter, the Mobile Legends Professional League has broken its silence on the issue.

"We would like to clarify that the M3 Champion Skin has not yet been determined, and development is still underway," it said in a brief statement released in the MPL Philippines page. "We are also fully cooperating and listening to the voice of Blacklist International and their players on the final selection."

The statement echoes a post made on the game's official Reddit thread by a moderator, which stated that "the champion skin of the M3 is yet to be fully decided."

The hashtag began trending earlier today after Blacklist shotcaller Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villanueva alleged that Blacklist's chosen hero skin ⁠— an honor granted by the developer Moonton to the championship team after the world series ⁠— would likely not push through.

The hashtag continues to make waves on social media, with even the official Facebook account of M2 world champion Bren Esports uploading a post that said, simply: "#WeWantEstes."

Moonton speaks on clamor for Estes skin

In its statement, the league praised Blacklist International's performance in the recently concluded M3.

"We are proud of their performance in M3 and their ability to unite the Esports spirit in all of us. The voices of our fans, players, and cherished partners greatly matter, and we will continue to keep open communication and hear each other's opinion, and we hope that you continue to support both MLBB and MLBB Esports and help us improve," it said.

It concluded by saying that there will be an announcement about the M3 skin in the coming days.

"[W]e apologize for causing inconvenience to those affected and the players who have supported and loved us along the way. Thank you for your understanding," said the statement.

