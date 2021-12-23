Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Manalang trey at the buzzer lifts Basilan past N Ecija in MPBL Finals

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    Philip Manalang Basilan vs Nueva Ecija MPBL Invitational
    Philip Manalang comes up clutch for Basilan.
    PHOTO: MPBL

    PHILIP Manalang hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to carry Basilan Jumbo Plastic Medical Depot to a pulsating 83-80 overtime victory over Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and the championship in the MPBL Invitational on Thursday.

    The 5-foot-10 guard got open from the top of the arc from a Michael Juico inbounds pass with 1.9 seconds left and his only basket of the match turned ou to be the game-winner that capped Basilan's perfect run in the pocket tournament.

    Basilan completes double

    Manalang's basket of the game couldn't have come at a better time as the reigning VisMin Super Cup champions added another hardware to their trophy case at the end of a thrilling game at the MOA Arena.

      Encho Serrano led the balanced attack for Basilan with 15 points and nine rebounds as three other players scored in double figures.

      Jay Collado tallied 15 points, seven assists, and five boards, Jonathan Uyloan shot five treys for his 15 points off the bench, and Juico got 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists while overcoming cramps from the fourth quarter on.

