WeWantEstes trends on Twitter as V33nus talks alleged hero skin rejection

SPECULATION has arisen that Moonton has not accepted Blacklist International’s request of choosing Estes as the hero for an M3 skin.

As of posting, #WeWantEstes is currently trending on Twitter, along with 'Moonton', as fans make their thoughts heard.

Even Blacklist International co-founders Tryke Gutierrez and Alodia Gosiengfiao joined in.

The movement came as a response from Johnmar “OhMyV33nus” Villaluna’s comments in his Facebook livestream on an alleged decision from Moonton regarding the traditional championship skin that is released at the close of every world series.

During the live broadcast, he already alluded that the special M3 Estes skin will not push through.

“Don’t expect support na mabibigyan ng skin," said the Blacklist shotcaller. "Sabay-sabay tayong masasaktan!”

He even went on to explain the value of a M-series skin in relation to a career in the professional scene.

“Ako nanghihinayang talaga kase sayang yung chance. Sa isang career ng isang pro-player, what are the chances na magiging M3 World Champion ka and then yung mapipili pa ng team mo is yung skin mo. So grabe yung recognition mo sa career mo," he said. "Sobrang baba ng chance na maging two-time champion sa M-tournaments.”

Spin.ph has reached out to Moonton for a statement, and we will update the story once we receive it.

Will the Estes skin be marketable?

During the livestream, Villaluna expressed some of his thoughts on why Moonton might have possibly rejected Estes, saying that the Moon Elf King might not be a marketable prospect.

“Revenue speaking, mababa naman talaga ang kikitain ng Estes compared sa mga core diba? Like in general mas marami talagang gumagamit ng core,” he reflected. “Pero ayun nga, if you’re going to pick something na hindi ganoon ka-trademark ng Blacklist so what’s the point? Where’s the value over revenue?”

In order to lighten up the mood, his teammate, Danerie James “Wise” Del Rosario responded by humoring his partner by mentioning a hero that was never a part of their gameplan.

“Dapat Blacklist International Ling na eh?”

“Imbes na trademark hero yung ibibigay ng M3, trademark most banned hero, Ling. Blacklist Ling most banned hero," said V33nus in reply.

