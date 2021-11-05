News you need to know: Manuel-Anthony trade, contact sports allowed

HERE are the top sports news you may have missed from Thursday:

Sports roundup November 4

Manuel-Anthony trade

While PBA teams are busy securing services of imports for the second conference, two clubs have also engaged in a major transaction involving locals.

Phoenix and NorthPort have agreed in a trade that will see star power forwards Vic Manuel and Sean Anthony trading places.

The deal also includes young wingman Michael Calisaan, a free agent signed to a one-year deal by the Fuel Masters during the offseason.

Contact sports allowed

Weekend warriors in Metro Manila can now rejoice as basketball courts in the National Capital Region are set to reopen under Alert Level 2.

Department of Interior and Local Government undersecretary Epimaco Densing III confirmed the development, saying basketball courts are now allowed under the loosened quarantine level.

According to the IATF guidelines on the Alert Levels released last October 13, contact sports ("approved by the LGU where such games shall be held") shall be "allowed to operate, or be undertaken at a maximum of 50% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated, and 70% outdoor venue capacity."

Sta. Lucia faces sanctions



Sta. Lucia is facing penalties for pulling out of the upcoming Champions League, according to the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).



The PNVF said in a statement "the Lady Realtors face suspension for breaching domestic regulations and are bound to suffer the same when their case is elevated to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB)."

