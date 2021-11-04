Contact sports now allowed in NCR under Alert Level 2: DILG

THE LONG wait is over for hoopers as hard courts are set to open in the National Capital Region as Metro Manila moves into Alert Level 2.

In a guesting in DZMM Teleradyo’s SRO segment, DILG undersecretary Epimaco Densing III fielded a listener's question, asking if basketball courts or any type of “kasada play” would be allowed under the new alert level.

Densing replied in the affirmative.

Other contact sports will also be allowed under Alert Level 2.

According to Densing, the decision to ease up the alert level was already endorsed by health experts and the technical advisory group.

“Confident po kami na hindi ito magkakaroon ng major effect maski yung mga contact sports kasi yung importante po dito inuulit ko yung bakuna,” Densing said.

Contact sports allowed under Alert Level 2

According to the IATF guidelines on the Alert Levels (released on October 13, 2021), contact sports ("approved by the LGU where such games shall be held") shall be "allowed to operate, or be undertaken at a maximum of 50% indoor venue capacity for fully vaccinated individuals only and those below 18 years of age, even if unvaccinated, and 70% outdoor venue capacity."

The implementation of Alert Level 2 in Metro Manila will start on Friday, November 5, 2021 as announced by Malacañang on Thursday evening.

