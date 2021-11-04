PNVF warns Sta. Lucia face sanctions for Champions League pullout

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation said Sta. Lucia faces sanctions for withdrawing from the PNVF-organized Champions League set from November 20 to December 4 at the Aquamarine Gym in Lipa City.

The federation said in a statement "the Lady Realtors face suspension for breaching domestic regulations and are bound to suffer the same when their case is elevated to the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB)."

PNVF claimed the team refused to pay the International Transfer Certificate fee of US$1,500 as required by the FIVB for the Lady Realtors' star player MJ Phillips, who the federation claimed is under the jurisdiction of USA Volleyball.

P50K withdrawal fee

Phillips played for Choco Mucho, one of two Philippine women's volleyball teams in the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship last month in Thailand.

The federation said the PVL club pulled out of the Champions League after the draw was done last October 29. Under its league, a withdrawal fee of P50,000 should be paid by the team, the PNVF added.

Until the reported withdrawal, Sta. Lucia was drawn in Pool B of the Champions League with Chery Tiggo, California Precision Sports, and Petro Gazz.

Sta. Lucia has yet to share its side as of press time but it posted on Wednesday afternoon that Phillips is flying to United States.

