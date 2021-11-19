News you need to know: Manotoc on PBA survival, sportsmen in elections

HERE are the sports news you may have missed from Thursday:

Sports roundup November 18

Tommy Manotoc on how PBA can regain lost glory

PBA grand slam coach and former deputy commissioner Tommy Manotoc believes the league must turn regional for it to regain the glory it is losing to emerging overseas leagues and distrust among its fans due to questionable trades and perceived collusion among sister teams.

Manotoc, who oversaw the league’s transition from the Crispa-Toyota era, feels the PBA has become “stagnant” while overseas leagues like in Japan have risen to become more viable destinations for young Filipino prospects.

Manotoc said the most successful leagues in the world, whether in football, basketball, or any other sport, are regional in nature. Even the new leagues like the B.League in Japan have been able to develop a loyal fanbase in so short a time because of its regional format.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Asked what would happen if the PBA won’t adopt the same setup, he warned: "[The PBA] will die a slow death."

But is it doable?

Read more about the legendary coach’s take here.

Sportsmen who you may not know are in running May elections

More sports personalities are seeking local posts in next year’s national elections.

PBA greats Philip Cezar, Dondon Hontiveros, and Franz Pumaren lead the cast of Philippine sports personalities who are running for elective positions in 2022.

Continue reading below ↓

In the first of our series, Senator and presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao, and PBA MVPs Alvin Patrimonio, Vergel Meneses, and Ato Agustin were among the top sports celebrities mentioned to be in the running for public positions in next year's May elections.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hontiveros is seeking a second term as councilor in the second district of Cebu City where he garnered the most number of votes during the 2019 elections.

For two weeks, the all-time great sniper is even getting a taste of an even bigger responsibility as acting Cebu Mayor in the absence of acting mayor Michael Rama, who is out on vacation.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.