Acting Cebu mayor Dondon Hontiveros takes leave from Phoenix duties

CALL him Mayor Dondon Hontiveros even for just two weeks.

The PBA great turned public official currently sits as top honcho of the country’s oldest city after acting mayor Michael Rama took a two-week vacation.

Dondo Hontiveros has his hands full as acting Cebu mayor.

Hontiveros, 44, was named acting mayor since he’s next in line in the succession, having emerged as the top councilor of the city during the 2019 national elections.

Rama himself is acting city mayor after elected official Edgardo Labella took an indefinite leave due to health problems. Rama was previously elected as vice mayor.

'Sobrang busy'

A three-time champion and 13-time All-Star, Hontiveros admitted having his hands full attending to the many pressing matters in the office of the mayor.

“Sobrang busy. Meetings after meetings to preside,” he said in a short text message.

Due to his busy schedule and the fact that he’ll be running for a second term in 2022 polls, Hontiveros decided to take a leave of absence from the Phoenix coaching staff in the PBA.

“Nagpaalam naman ako kay coach Topex [Robinson] and the management,” he said.

“Yes, (he took a leave of absence). He is preparing for the elections (next year),” added Robinson.

Hontiveros was with the Fuel Masters in the Bacolor bubble during the recent Philippine Cup, where the team fell a win short of advancing to the playoffs.

