Sportsmen who you may not know are in running May elections

EDITOR'S NOTE: For the first part of this election special, see Pacquiao, Patrimonio lead sports personalities vying in May elections

MORE sports personalities are seeking local posts in next year’s national elections.

PBA greats Philip Cezar, Dondon Hontiveros, and Franz Pumaren lead the cast of Philippine sports personalities who are running for elective positions in 2022.

Cezar, the 15-time PBA champion and member of the 25 Greatest Players in league history, will try to reclaim his old post as vice-mayor of San Juan, a position he held for a long time in the past under then city mayor Jinggoy Estrada.

Hontiveros meanwhile, seeks a second term as councilor in the second district of Cebu City where he garnered the most number of votes during the 2019 elections.

For his part, Pumaren will be running for congressman in the third district of Quezon City, where he has served for a long time as city councilor.

Another PBA legend in Rey Evangelista also made the plunge by running for a council seat in Ormoc, Leyte, even as former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart and PBA star Gary David vies for the same position in his native Dinalupihan in Bataan.

In the first of the series published by SPIN.ph, Senator and presidential bet Manny Pacquiao and PBA MVPs Alvin Patrimonio, Vergel Meneses, and Ato Agustin were among the top sports celebrities mentioned to be in the running for public positions in next year's May elections.

Meanwhile, former PBA stalwart Elmer ‘Boy’ Cabahug is running to become the next vice mayor of Mandaue City. Eddie Laure also threw his hat in the election fever by running as councilor in Zamboanga Del Norte.

In Paranaque, former PBA and NCAA champion coach Binky Favis will also be gunning for the vice-mayoralty seat while Bai Elorde of the well-known boxing clan, has filed his candidacy for a council seat in the city’s second district.

Varela makes comeback

Former Crispa Redmanizer guard and Cezar teammate Tito Varela makes a comeback in the world of politics by vying for a council seat in the second district of Caloocan City, where he previously served as vice mayor.

Other prominent sports personalities who will be vying for public positions include former Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and Games and Amusement Board (GAB) chairman Eric Buhain (congressman, first district of Batangas), former Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) president Manny Lopez (re-electionist congressman, 1st district of Manila), ex-Philippine Badminton Association (PBA) official Albee Benitez (mayor, Bacolod City), boxer and OFW party list Rep. Bobby Pacquiao (re-election), and Ilocos Norte governor and sports agent Matthew Manotoc (re-election).

There’s also volleyball star Michelle Gumabao (party list nominee of MOCHA (Mothers For Change), UAAP champion coach Bert Flores (Cebu councilor), PBA draftee Ervic Vijandre (councilor, 1st district of San Juan), and former St. Benilde playing coach Elvis Tolentino (re-electionist councilor, Marikina).

