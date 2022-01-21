News you need to know: Tug-of-war for Banchero, Mika Reyes' choice

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

Sports roundup January 20

PBA free agency updates

The race to get free agent Chris Banchero appears to be down to two teams, while NLEX has won its own bid for Jericho Cruz and other free agents – for now.

Apart from mother team Phoenix, Meralco, according to multiple sources, has joined the sweepstakes for Banchero, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the month.

Phoenix is offering its star combo guard “way, way, way over the P500,00 a month salary cap,” while Meralco is expected to make a strong bid once the Bolts are allowed to negotiate with Banchero.

The Road Warriors, for their part, have locked Cruz for at least until the end of the Governors’ Cup after signing him to a two-month extension.

With contract talks out of the way for now, Cruz can focus on helping NLEX contend in the season-ending conference before he deals with free agency after the season.

NLEX also signed Kenneth Ighalo to a similar two-month contract after his deal expired at the end of 2021.

PVL signings

Mika Reyes has picked PLDT as her new team for the Premier Volleyball League after weighing offers from four others teams after former club Sta. Lucia took a leave this season.

Choco Mucho, on the other hand, has acquired the services of Des Cheng, who ended her long stint with F2 Logistics.

Marcial trains with young Pacquiao

Eumir Marcial buckled down to work upon arriving in the US to prepare for his second pro fight.

And the Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist trained with Jimuel Pacquiao, who is eager to launch his own amateur career.

Marcial and Pacquiao posed for a photo after training at the Wild Card gym in Hollywood.

