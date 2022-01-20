Jericho Cruz to finish season with NLEX before dealing with free agency

JERICHO Cruz has decided to finish the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup campaign of NLEX instead of testing the free agent market midway through the conference.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said Cruz has signed a two-month extension with the Road Warriors after his contract expired last December 31, assuring that the former Adamson star will play for the team until at least the end of the conference.

RELATED ARTICLES RELATED ARTICLES

Guiao expressed confidence that NLEX will be able to re-sign Cruz at the close of the season.

“He extended for two months to complete this conference while we negotiate his contract. [I] don’t foresee any problems,” said Guiao on Thursday.

Unrestricted free agents

Cruz is one of the players that are eligible to become unrestricted free agents under the seven-year rule. Two players from that 2014 draft class have already exercised their right to sign with another team in Rodney Brondial and Nards Pinto.

Continue reading below ↓

Cruz though is staying, at least for the meantime, to help NLEX in their Governors’ Cup campaign that saw the Road Warriors win their first four games before losing to Phoenix Super LPG on Christmas Day.

Cruz is averaging 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the Governors’ Cup, but has already proven in the past that he can be a vital player to NLEX.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

During the Philippine Cup, Cruz posted averages of 10.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals in 13 games with the Road Warriors.

Meanwhile, Guiao said NLEX is doing individual workouts in preparation for the resumption of the Governors’ Cup, with small group training to resume on Monday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.