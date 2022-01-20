It's official: Des Cheng leaves F2 Logistics to sign with Choco Mucho

FORMER La Salle star Des Cheng is joining forces with her former rivals at Ateneo after signing with Choco Mucho for the Premier Volleyball League’s 2022 season.

The Flying Titans announced free-agent Cheng's signing on Thursday, ending her five-year stint with longtime La Salle teammates at F2 Logistics.

“Adding Des to the roster will give the team much more depth making the Flying Titans unstoppable. Team Titans, let’s all welcome the newest addition to our family, Choco Mucho Flying Titans Open Hitter, Des Cheng!”the team wrote.

Cheng, who was named 2017 UAAP Finals MVP when La Salle beat Ateneo in the finals, now teams up with former rivals Kat Tolentino, Maddie Madayag, Bea de Leon, Deanna Wong and Ponggay Gaston in the 2022 Open Conference tentatively set in February.

Cheng is joining La Salle and F2 Logistics teammate Aduke Ogunsanya, who was welcomed by the team last week along with libero Thang Ponce.

The pair from La Salle will be coming out of their comfort zones playing for concurrent Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro at Choco Mucho after spending their collegiate and club careers under concurrent F2 and La Salle coach Ramil de Jesus.

Cheng and Ogunsanya were part of F2 Logistics’ perfect title run in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation Champions League just last November in Lipa, Batangas.

