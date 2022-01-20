Eumir Marcial trains with young Pacquiao on first day of LA camp

OLYMPIAN Eumir Marcial immediately went to work upon arriving in the US to prepare for his second professional fight.

And check out who the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist trained with on his first day in Los Angeles?

Jimuel Pacquiao.

A photo provided to SPIN.ph showed the 26-year-old Marcial with the aspiring boxer son of the legendary Manny Pacquiao at the Wild Card gym in Hollywood.

The young Pacquiao has been a fixture at the famed sweatshop of Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach, looking to soon launch his own amateur boxing career.

Marcial of course, is fighting under MP Promotions and has started training camp in LA for a possible fight in early April.

He made his pro debut in December 2020 in a four-round unanimous decision win over American Andrew Whitfield, after which, he concentrated in training for the Tokyo Games, where he bagged one of three medals won by the Philippine boxing team.

Roach however, was not around the gym when Marcial and Pacquiao trained together. The Hall of Fame trainer is in Atlantic City, New Jersey for the WBC featherweight title fight of protégé Mark Magsayo against reigning champion Gary Russell.

Eumir Marcial and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons have yet to announce who the Olympic bronze medalist will fight next.

By next month, Marcial and his team will be moving to Las Vegas to reconnect with conditioning Angel Memo Heredia.

“I thank Sir Sean (Gibbons, MP Promotions President) and Senator Manny (Pacquiao) for making sure I get the best possible team here in the US. I know a lot of great things that coach Memo has done that’s why it excites me a lot that I will also be under Memo’s program,” said Marcial, who left for LA last Monday.

Following his April fight, Marcial is expected to join the national boxing team that is set to compete in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games, where he wil try to defend the gold in the middleweight division.

Prior to departing Manila, Marcial married longtime partner Princess Galarpe late last year in Batangas, and then began 2022 by training in Tagaytay City together with world rated fellow Zamboangueno Jonas Sultan.

