News you need to know: Pingris as Gilas deputy, Stajcic on Pinays' critics

HERE are the top sports news you may have missed from Sunday:

Sports roundup February 6

Marc Pingris as Gilas deputy

Gilas Pilipinas is set to welcome back a familiar in Marc Pingris, who will join Chot Reyes’ coaching staff.

SPIN.ph learned from sources that talks have been ongoing for Pingris, the recently retired PBA star and longtime national standout, to make a Gilas return in a different capacity.

If they agree on a deal, the 40-year-old Gilas Pilipinas hero will be the latest to become part of Reyes’ staff that already has Jong Uichico, Reyes' son Josh, and Serbian-New Zealander Nenad Vucinic.

As far as players in the pool, Gilas is expecting more PBA reinforcements in the pool, although Reyes declined the possibility of having Robert Bolick for now due to lack of time for him to be integrated in the system.

Alen Stajcic on critics

Philippine women’s football team coach Alen Stajcic hit back at haters who questioned the presence of Fil-foreigners on the team that made history in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup where the squad booked a first-ever ticket to the 2023 Fifa World Cup next year.

“When you see the amount of heart, the amount of spirit within each player as a unit, within the group, and the passion they have, I get a little bit incensed about that question about how Filipino they are. When you see the players at training and how much passion they played and how proud they represent the flag and what they carry in their hearts, I have no doubt how much Filipino they are,” said Stajcic.

The Pinay booters are composed of Quinley Quezada, Sarina Bolden, Carleigh Frilles, Chandler McDaniel, Malea Cesar, Domonique Randle, Tara Shelton, Hali Long, Morgan Brown, Isabella Flanigan, Sofia Harrison, Eva Madarang, Olivia McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Kiara Fontanilla, Tahnai Annis, Camille Rodriguez, Jessica Miclat, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Castandeda, Keanne Alamo and Katrina Guillou.

Andreas Cahilig signs extension

At least Terrafirma has managed to keep one of its key free agents.

Andreas Cahilig has agreed on a two-year contract extension less than a week before the PBA Governors’ Cup resumes at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The re-signing of the 6-foot-6 product of EARIST, was truly a welcome one for Terrafirma, which lost key players Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Roosevelt Adams to the free agency.

