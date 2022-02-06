Andreas Cahilig stays with Terrafirma on new two-year deal

ANDREAS Cahilig opted to stay where everything all began.

The Fil-Swiss big man signed a two-year deal with Terrafirma less than a week before the PBA Governors Cup resumes at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Cahilig was a second round pick of NorthPort in the 2017 draft, but it was with the Dyip franchise that he really found his calling, becoming a key piece in the team’s regular rotation under coach Johnedel Cardel.

The re-signing of the 6-foot-6 product of EARIST, was truly a welcome one for Terrafirma, which lost key players Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Roosevelt Adams to the free agency.

Terrafirma retains a key frontcourt player in Andreas Cahilig.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Cahilig was joined by representative Charlie Dy of Virtual Playground and Terrafirma team manager Ronald Tubid during the contract signing.

He currently averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists for the Dyip, who carries a 1-4 record going to the Feb. 11 restart of the import-laden conference.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.