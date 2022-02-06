Talks underway for Pingris return to Gilas as deputy coach

ONCE a Gilas, always a Gilas.

Retired PBA star and former national men’s team standout Marc Pingris is set to rejoin Gilas Pilipinas as part of Chot Reyes’ coaching staff, sources said.

SPIN.ph learned that talks had been going back and forth between Gilas and Pingris, who appeared very interested in rejoining the national team but in a different capacity.

If ever, the 40-year-old Gilas Pilipinas hero will be the latest to become part of Reyes’ team of deputies that already includes veteran coach Jong Uichico, Reyes' son Josh, and Serbian-New Zealander Nenad Vucinic.

Reyes hinted he’s still considering one more addition to his coaching staff during an appearance in SPIN Zoom In, but refused to give details about it.

“Secret,” the national coach loudly said. “Hintaying ninyo na lang. Hindi pa nga umo-oo.”

One possible hurdle apparently is Pingris’ incoming stint as commissioner of the fledgling Philippine Super League which is set for launching middle of this year.

Continue reading below ↓

As it is, the former Magnolia star who formally retired in the PBA this season, has yet to join the team in its training camp in Malarayat, Batangas.

Reyes and Pingris' bond go a long way, dating back to their days together when the coach was still laying down the foundation of the Gilas team.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The native of Pozzorubio, Pangasinan rose to become among the vocal leaders of the squad, who personified the known ‘Puso’ battle cry of Gilas which Reyes coined.

Pingris also played huge in the team’s dramatic 86-79 win over South Korea in the semifinal of the 2013 FIBA Asia Men’s Championship that clinched for the country a berth in the 2014 FIBA World Cup following a 36-year absence.

The 6-foot-4 forward however, has no coaching experience yet tucked under his belt.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.