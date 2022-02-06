Alen Stajcic lashes at critics of Fil-foreigners in PWNFT

COACH Alen Stajcic defended the Philippine women’s national football team from critics at the end of a campaign in the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup that saw it clinch a spot in the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Longtime fans of the football team took exception to some detractors on social media questioning the presence of Fil-foreigners in the squad that made history by booking a ticket to World Cup for the first time ever.

The team is composed of Quinley Quezada, Sarina Bolden, Carleigh Frilles, Chandler McDaniel, Malea Cesar, Domonique Randle, Tara Shelton, Hali Long, Morgan Brown, Isabella Flanigan, Sofia Harrison, Eva Madarang, Olivia McDaniel, Inna Palacios, Kiara Fontanilla, Tahnai Annis, Camille Rodriguez, Jessica Miclat, Ryley Bugay, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Castandeda, Keanne Alamo and Katrina Guillou.

“It was a special win,” said Stajcic about the victory over Chinese Taipei on penalties in the quarterfinals that sent them to the World Cup.

Stajcic made the statement on Sunday from Australia during a hybrid press conference along with most of the members of the Philippine team who arrived in Manila on Saturday following the Asian Cup campaign.

“It’s my favorite moment as a coach simply because the adversity that this group had together. Nothing was handed to them. They had to work for everything as individuals to get to that point. So many struggles through their lives, as an amateur, semi-pro, high school, or college players, just to get to that point, the sacrifices they all made to get to that point, it’s just really phenomenal.”

The Philippine Women's Natioal Football Team are World Cup-bound.

PHOTO: AFC

“When you see the amount of heart, the amount of spirit within each player as a unit, within the group, and the passion they have, I get a little bit incensed about that question about how Filipino they are. When you see the players at training and how much passion they played and how proud they represent the flag and what they carry in their hearts, I have no doubt how much Filipino they are,” said Stajcic.

Several members of the team are back in Manila following the Asian Cup campaign in India that ended with a 2-0 loss to Korea in the semifinals. A few also took the opportunity to go to Manila for the first time before heading back to their mother clubs.

Fontanilla, Cesar and Guillou are also visiting the country for the first time and they are enjoying the opportunity to be with the team even longer.

“Being here, it’s been so welcoming and being able to share it with my family has been great. We are all Filipinos. There’s no such thing as we are not Filipino enough. We have the heart of a Filipino. I think people that are saying that [otherwise] is kinda wrong. We are here to make a difference,” said Fontanilla.

“This team has been more welcoming to me than any other group that I’ve experienced. I know for me it’s because everyone here is Filipino and being able to connect with this girls on another level is something that feel at home. To be able to be here and see that experience more than just a football team has been awesome,” said Cesar.

“Seeing where my mom grew up, that’s something I never thought I would be able to do. I’m grateful to for all the support by the federation,” said Guillou.

The team made one historic achievement after another, starting with its first win over Thailand, followed by a maiden quarterfinal appearance in the Asian Cup where they beat Chinese Taipei on penalties, 4-3, to become the first from the Philippines to do so, regardless of gender or level of football.

Stajcic said the Asian Cup achievement and the upcoming World Cup appearance should be a proud moment for Filipinos everywhere.

“They broke so many barriers for the country. They were wonderful ambassadors to the country. I think that’s the most important aspect. The penalty shootout made it more dramatic but I’m just really happy for the individuals and for the team,” said Stajcic.

