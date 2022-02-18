News you need to know: Potential Alaska buyers, Caelum Harris in Gilas

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

Sports roundup February 17

Potential Alaska buyers

Three companies have inquired about joining the PBA in the wake of Alaska’s decision to disband following the season.

Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the development, although declining to reveal the identities of the companies as per their request.

“Hihintayin lang namin kung ano ang gagawin ng Alaska. Bibigyan natin hanggang April. Baka may makuha silang interesado," Marcial said. "Kung hindi, mapupunta na sa atin (ang franchise)."

Any company that wants to enter the PBA will need to go through a rigid process, including due diligence of its financial capability. The company also needs a two-thirds vote from the board in order to get in.

Caelum Harris in Gilas

While it is scrambling to form a team for the present, Gilas Pilipinas is already preparing for the future.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has secured the commitment of Filipino-American wingman Caelum Harris, who’s 16 and already has a Philippine passport that makes him eligible to play for the national team

Harris, a 6-foot-7 prodigy who traces his Pinoy roots to Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu, is set to join the Gilas program in March.

‘KarlTzy’ on leaving Bren

Echo PH’s Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno finally shed light in a Facebook livestreaming session on his decision behind leaving Bren Esports.

For Nepomuceno, the amount of scrimmages felt extremely limiting, given the team’s constant rotations after two games.

“Ayoko kase yung ginagawa nila na parang palitan. Halimbawa two games sa scrim, parang nakakabitin. Nakakabitin maglaro kapag two games sa scrim tapos papalitan kaagad ako,” he said .

