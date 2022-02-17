Fil-Am high-flyer Caelum Harris commits to Gilas Pilipinas

CHOT Reyes isn't wasting time in future-proofing Gilas Pilipinas.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) shared that it has come to terms with Fil-Am forward Caelum Harris as the 16-year-old from Nashville, Tennessee is set to join the national team program come March.

Harris is a 6-foot-7 prodigy whose family hails from Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu.

He has obtained his Philippine passport at age 16 and studied at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna, Tennessee.

"We’re very seriously building for the future and having Caelum is just the first step in this direction," said SBP president Al Panlilio.

Reyes has already discussed matters with Harris and will be part of the national team buildup for the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

"Coach Chot appreciates the high energy Caelum brings to his game, versatility, and athletic ability. Caelum is expected to be a mainstay of SBP’s long-term program as he develops into one of the pillars of the National Team even beyond the 2023 World Cup," the federation said in a release.

