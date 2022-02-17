PBA confirms inquiry from 3 companies on sale of Alaska franchise

THREE companies have reached out to the PBA in light of the decision of Alaska to leave the league at the end of the 2021 season.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said three companies have already inquired about joining the PBA on Wednesday, the same day the Aces made the shock announcement that the 2021 Governors’ Cup will be their last.

Marcial said two of the three companies are very much interested in joining the PBA. He declined to reveal the identities of the companies, saying it was on the request of the emissaries who contacted him.

“Hihintayin lang namin kung ano ang gagawin ng Alaska. Bibigyan natin hanggang April. Baka may makuha silang interesado," said the league commissioner. "Kung hindi, mapupunta na sa atin (ang franchise)."

Marcial though said any company that wants to enter the PBA will need to go through a rigid process, including due diligence of its financial capability. The company also needs a two-thirds vote from the board in order to get in.

Rigid screening process

The companies have two options to enter the league – either by purchasing the Alaska franchise or as an expansion team.

Alaska has until April or the end of the season to inform the league of their plans for their franchise. If they decide not to sell, the franchise will revert back to the PBA.

