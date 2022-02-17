KarlTzy explains why he left Bren Esports

ECHO PH’s Karl “KarlTzy” Nepomuceno finally unveiled in a Facebook livestreaming session his reasons for leaving Bren Esports.

While a report from Jonash Dannug from Tiebreaker Times indicated a “love-hate” relationship between Coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro and KarlTzy, his comments on the livestream might shed more light on what was going on behind the scenes at the Bren bootcamp.

For Nepomuceno, the amount of scrimmages felt extremely limiting, given the team’s constant rotations after two games.

“Ayoko kase yung ginagawa nila na parang palitan. Halimbawa two games sa scrim, parang nakakabitin. Nakakabitin maglaro kapag two games sa scrim tapos papalitan kaagad ako,” he reflected.

He even considered focusing on his education after his departure from Bren, but luckily for him, Aura Esports CEO, Christopher Djaja, was a huge fan of the M2 World Championship MVP, which led to him signing KarlTzy.

“Kaya mas ok sana mag-aral na lang ako, eh kinuha (ng ECHO PH)."

Karl’s departure from Bren Esports has raised some concerns from the community about his drive and hunger. There were even those who ridiculed him for being too egotistical.

Nevertheless his arrival in ECHO PH would give him the second chance he needs to redeem himself.

In fact, team manager Mitch Liwanag told Spin.ph that KarlTzy is determined to silence his critics in Season 9.

“Yung mga nagsasabing walang gutom si Karl kase nag-champion na siya actually he mentioned that to me na gustong-gusto niyang makabawi para sa sarili niya.”

KarlTzy delivers his message to Bren Esports

The very first week of the MPL will definitely start with a bang, not only because of the rematch between Blacklist International and Onic PH, but also because of the battle between Karl’s current team, ECHO PH, against his former club, Bren Esports.

And he even delivered some friendly banter towards his former club as well as his former partner in crime, David Charles “FlapTzy” Canon via TikTok.

“Ang masasabi ko sa Bren, maghanda kayo ng sobra. Lalo ka na Flap(Tzy), magingat-ingat ka sa lane mo baka ma-solokill ka na lang ng tropa ko (3MarTzy)," he said.

In response, Bren Esports published a video on their official Facebook page, where Jomari “Jowm” Pingol sang a rap saying: “Ikaw KarlTzy! Huwag ka nang humarap. Kami ay sisigaw, “Bren lang malakas!”

