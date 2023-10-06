News you need to know: Ochoa gold makes up for Eumir silver, Alas' blister, and more

HERE are the top sports stories from Thursday.

Meggie Ochoa bags Asiad gold

No flu could stop Meggie Ochoa from doubling Team Philippines’ gold-medal haul in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The 33-year-old Filipina fighter overcame fever on the eve of her bout to bag the country’s second gold medal in this edition of the Asiad, via the women’s 48-kilogram class of jiujitsu.

Ochoa beat Balqees Abdulla of United Arab Emirates via advantage in the final as she added a gold medal after EJ Obiena’s golden conquest in pole vault.

Ochoa’s golden finish made up for Eumir Marcial falling short as the Pinoy boxer lost to home bet Tanglatihan Touhetaerbieke via unanimous decision in the men's 80-kg final to settle for the silver medal.

Paltos no problem for Kevin Alas

Kevin Alas didn’t mind dealing with a blister on his left foot after Gilas Pilipinas’ amazing come-from-behind 77-76 win over host China

After all, while Justin Brownlee saved the day with his clutch baskets, Alas helped keep the Nationals within striking distance of the host team with his play on both ends of the court.

The replacement playmaker contributed five points and one rebound in just nine minutes of play as he emerged as coach Tim Cone’s “magic bunot” for the game.

“I just tried to make an impact defensively, kasi bonus na lang talaga yung points as for my role sa national team,” Alas said.

Why Brandon Bates has yet to sign with Meralco

Meralco rookie pick Brandon Bates is one of the last PBA Draft first-round selections who have yet to sign contracts with their mother teams.

Why so?

After all, a day after the draft last September 17, the 6-foot-9 Bates went home to Australia for "personal reasons," according to multiple sources.

Although Meralco consented to Bates' departure, the team didn't anticipate a prolonged absence. And this is slowly becoming a source of frustration and unhappiness on the part of the Bolts as the next conference tees off next month.

