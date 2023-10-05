COLUMN: Why No. 8 pick Brandon Bates has yet to join Meralco Bolts

CHICAGO - Brandon Bates, the 8th pick of the Season 48 PBA Rookie Draft is not missing in action. But right now, he isn't in a place where the Meralco Bolts want him to be, either.

A day after the draft proceedings last September 17, the 6-foot-9 Bates went home to Australia for "personal reasons," multiple sources told me.

Although Meralco consented to Bates' departure, the team didn't anticipate a prolonged absence. And this is slowly becoming a source of frustration and unhappiness on the part of the Bolts as the next conference tees off next month.

So, what gives?

Bates' agent, Anton Altamirano, confirmed to me via text message that his client did fly to Australia to attend his sister's graduation.

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Which is great, given that family should always be top priority. But that doesn't explain why he still hasn't returned after 17 days.

Apparently, there is a contract disagreement. Meralco wants to keep Bates long term but Bates allegedly wants only a one-year fling, the source added.

ALL GOOD, SAYS BATES' CAMP

Altamirano insists that there are "no issues regarding contract" but when asked if Bates will sign for more than one year, he replied: "still finalizing po."

But Bates isn't to blame here. A player needs to do what's best for him, a goal that requires due diligence before putting his signature on a contract that would tie him up for years.

Meralco isn't at fault, either. But the Bolts are clearly the aggrieved party here for sure. They missed the chance to have Bates at the Doha, Qatar Invitational Tournament and each day he isn't at team practice is a squandered opportunity to bond.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Bates stalemate is the first serious test for the regime of Nenad Vucinic, the New Zealander from Serbia who is now the team's active consultant calling the shots as it pertains to personnel.

It's his ship now but not everyone is on board. And that's not a good thing.

Altamirano said Bates will be in Manila by the end of this week. So, hopefully a resolution can be reached.

After the exit of Norman Black followed by the appointment of Luigi Trillo as head coach and then followed by the naming of Vucinic, there's too much turmoil and drama going on.

I'm not sure the Bolts need another one so soon.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph