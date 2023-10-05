Eumir Marcial loses decision to home bet in Asiad gold-medal match

HANGZHOU -Eumir Marcial lost in his bid for a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games as he bowed to hometown bet Tanglatihan Touhetaerbieke in the men's 80kg final.

The Chinese won by unanimous decision, 5-0, in a bout that was tied heading into the third and final round after both received standing eight counts from the referee.

Marcial's loss relegated him to a silver-medal finish at the end of a campaign that saw the pro fighter clinch a ticket to next year's Paris Olympic Games.

The 27-year-old Olympic bronze medalist controlled the fight early, tagging his Chinese foe with a short right that prompted the referee to step in and give his opponent a standing eight count.

But Tuohetaerbieke evened things up in the second when the referee gave Marcial a standing eight count, much to the Filipino's surprise.

That set up for a fitting final round where both fighters went for broke.

All five judges gave the third round to the Chinese, a silver medalist in the last World Championship.

