Pain no barrier for Gilas 'magic bunot' Kevin Alas

HANGZHOU – Make that two memorable moments for Kevin Alas playing against China in the few times he suited up for Gilas Pilipinas.

The latest one happened on Wednesday night when the national team did the improbable by roaring back from a 20-point deficit to dethrone China, 77-76, in the 19th Asian Games.

Tapped by Tim Cone in the waning minutes of the third period, Alas provided quality minutes to a Gilas side that was down by 10 when he first entered the game.

“I was just honestly praying to be ready whatever happens. Pag gamitin, we’ll be ready to contribute kung ano man ang gusto ni coach Tim,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alas also had one unforgettable meeting with China as part of the Gilas team that saw action in the 2014 FIBA Asia Cup.

That tournament saw the Filipinos beat the Chinese in front of a raucous crowd at the Wuhan gymnasium in the battle for the bronze, 80-79, on three game-winning, pressure-packed free throws by Paul Lee with no time left.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Deja vu

“Part ako nung FIBA Asia Cup team yung free throws ni Paul Lee na nagpanalo. Pero lesser contributions ko nun,” he recalled.

Crossing path again with China nine years later, Alas made his impact for the team.

The son of coach Louie Alas added stability in the Gilas backcourt as he helped shut down the Chinese perimeter players.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

But he likewise contributed offensively.

His huge three-pointer brought Gilas to within 69-65 midway in the fourth quarter as the Filipinos began to put the pressure on the host team.

By the time he was taken out with 1:31 left to play, the Chinese were ripe for the picking as Justin Brownlee finally took over the game.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alas, 30, finished with five points and a rebound in nine minutes of quality play to a Philippine side that will be gunning for its first ever gold in 61 years.

He also ended up with a huge blister on his left foot.

“I just tried to make an impact defensively, kasi bonus na lang talaga yung points as for my role sa national team,” said Alas.

As for the blister, the dramatic win was more than enough to sooth the pain.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph