News you need to know: What's next for Bolick, Cabagnot? Obiena proves innocence

Sports news October 19

Robert Bolick keeps options open

Robert Bolick’s return to the PBA is hardly a sure thing despite his release from the Fukushima Firebonds in the Japan B2 League.

Bolick’s Philippine agent, Marvin Espiritu, said his client is more focused on taking care of his wife Cassandra, whose pregnancy and the difficulty of attending to her needs in Japan was cited as the reason behind the player's decision to return home.

Once he gets officially cleared from the Firebonds, Bolick will become an “international free agent” with options to play anywhere from the B.League to the PBA, said Espiritu.

NorthPort, which drafted Bolick No. 3 overall in 2018, holds the signing rights on the former San Beda star, even after he left the team at the end of his last contract to sign with the B.League second division side last May.

EJ Obiena proves innocence on doping claims

EJ Obiena has proven his innocence on claims by the wife of a fellow pole vaulter that he has used illegal substances to enhance his performances during competitions.

Obiena’s camp, led by adviser James Lafferty, released his doping testing statistics from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as well as the results of the voluntary polygraph examination, and a newer form of lie detection: Eye Detect.

Obiena made the response in an online press conference after the “baseless” doping claims by Anais Lavillenie, the wife of Olympian Renaud Lavillenie.

Obiena, the World No. 2 pole vaulter, also reiterated his stance on doping, saying it “should never have space” in sports.

Alex Cabagnot now an unrestricted free agent

Alex Cabagnot is free to sign with any team after Terrafirma placed him in the unrestricted free agent list two weeks before the new PBA season opens.

Cabagnot’s agent, Danny Espiritu, said there are some teams inquiring about the availability of the 6-foot guard, who still has a contract with the Dyip that expires in December.

Cabagnot is turning 41 in December, but still showed he still has plenty of gas left in the tank last season when he averaged eight points, three boards, and 4.9 assists in 20 games for the Dyip.

“Now that he’s unrestricted free agent, mas open na siya to talk with teams na interesado sa kanya,” Espiritu said.

