Veteran Alex Cabagnot turns unrestricted free agent

VETERAN guard Alex Cabagnot is now an unrestricted free agent after Terrafirma placed him on the free agency list two weeks into the coming Season 48 of the PBA.

As a UFA, Cabagnot, who will be turning 41 in December, is free to sign with any team of his choice without that team giving up anything in a trade.

The nine-time champion though, still has an existing contract with the Dyip that runs up to December.

Upon checking, his representative Danny Espirit said there are a number of teams inquiring about the availability of the 6-foot guard.

“Now that he’s unrestricted free agent, mas open na siya to talk with teams na interesado sa kanya,” said Espiritu.

Cabagnot was no longer listed in the official roster that Terrafirma submitted to the PBA office, with guards Juami Tiongson, Gelo Alolino, and John Paul Calvo making up the Dyip’s three-man rotation at the backcourt.

The turn of event ends Cabagnot’s close to two-year stint with the Dyip following his surprising trade to the franchise by San Miguel in 2021 in exchange for Simon Enciso.

His stay with Terrafirma also saw him go down with a torn Achilles tendon just a month following his trade, prematurely ending his season.

Despite the injury, Cabagnot was signed to a new two-year deal by the team.

Last season, he played 20 games for the Dyip, averaging 8.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2005 draft, Cabagnot wouldn’t have his breakout career in the league until he joined San Miguel in 2010, where he would eventually win all of his nine championships.

He was a one-time Mythical First Team member, two-time Mythical Second Team selection, a Finals MVP, All-Star Game MVP, eight-time All-Star, and once Comeback Player of the Year.

