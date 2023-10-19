Bolick keeps options open as he returns from Japan B.League

ROBERT Bolick's decision to return from the Japan B.League has sparked speculations on his next career path, but his agent says it's too early to think about that as the player has more pressing matters to attend to.

What's next for Robert Bolick?

"Wala pang napag-uusapan," said Bolick's Philippine agent Marvin Espiritu, hours after the Fukushima Firebonds of the B.League second division announced they were releasing their Asian import from his contract upon his request.

Espiritu said his immediate task is to secure Bolick's formal clearance from the Firebonds, which he figured wouldn't be hard to get after the contract, a two-year deal with a player's option for a third year, was "cancelled" on Bolick's request.

The clearance would make Bolick an 'international free agent' with options to play anywhere from the B.League to the PBA, he added.

NorthPort, which drafted Bolick No. 3 overall in 2018, holds the signing rights on the former San Beda star, even after he left the team at the end of his last contract to sign with the B.League second division side last May.

The Batang Pier went 3-8 and failed to reach the playoffs in the Governors' Cup without Bolick, but were able to build a solid young core around Arvin Tolentino aside from signing rookies Zavier Lucero, Brent Paraiso, and Fran Yu.

Over the past week, there was talk that the Batang Pier were lined up to land Jeron Teng from Converge, but the unrestricted free agent oddly landed at San Miguel instead on a two-year contract.

So will Bolick return to NorthPort or head elsewhere?

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bolick was scheduled to arrive in Manila on Thursday night, but Espiritu said he still has a lot to sort out before thinking about his next career move.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bolick has rented his place in Manila and sold his car when he went to Japan. He also has to take care of wife Cassandra, whose pregnancy and the difficulty of caring for her in Japan was cited as the reason behind the player's decision to return home.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph