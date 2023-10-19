EJ Obiena lie detector results prove innocence on doping claims

EJ Obiena strongly denounced doping allegations thrown against him by Anais, the wife of former Olympic and world pole vault champion Renaud Lavillenie.

In a virtual press conference on Thursday afternoon, Obiena's camp led by adviser James Lafferty provided data-backed evidence to attest to the world No. 2 pole vaulter's innocence from 'baseless' doping claims.

"EJ Obiena has taken a truly unprecedented step of releasing not only his doping testing statistics from WADA (World Anto-Doping Agency) but also the results of the voluntary subjecting of himself to a polygraph examination as well as a newer form of lie detection, Eye Detect," the Obiena camp said.

"Both of which conclusively show EJ has never doped in his entire career. No other athlete has ever taken such exceptional steps to prove their innocence."

Lafferty reported that Obiena has taken 34 doping control tests in his career, to which he has never tested positive for any banned substances.

And in 2023 alone, the Filipino pole vaulter did not test positive in any of his 11 doping control tests to date.

Further solidifying Obiena's claim of innocence was his voluntary participation in a first-of-its-kind eye detection test, one that ruled him 'truthful' when asked about doping in the last eight years and match-fixing.

While on vacation after his historic Asian Games triumph, Obiena frankly bared how he continues to be 'pissed' in what he believes to be a predicament dismissive of the reputation he has cleanly built through the years.

"Of course, I'm very pissed about this. I'm clean and I did my best to get to where I am now," said Obiena.

"The moment that accusation was made, it was made not just to me but the whole Philippine sports community. It doesn't just drag my name. It drags my whole country," he added.

Now Paris-bound, Obiena adamantly refused to let the allegations distract him in his quest for Olympic glory.

"We're trying our best to prove our innocence crystal clear ... I'll do everything I can now to be in the best shape this coming season."

EJ camp invites Lavillenie to take same set of lie detection tests

As the Obiena camp mulls legal action, they continue to reiterate EJ's innocence whilst extending an invitation to Anais Lavillenie to take the same set of lie detection tests Obiena did, which the pole vaulter's camp is willing to pay for should she agree to do so.

"The cumulative conclusion of this data is EJ Obiena and his Coach, Vitaly Petrov, have proven their innocence on the entire doping question, raised unfairly and without justification by Ms. Lavillenie," the camp said. "Unfortunately, once a question is raised, it is difficult to erase the stain completely. This compilation of evidence proves the allegations raised by Ms. Lavillenie are unfounded."

"This data is shared freely with the public in the spirit of complete transparency. It will also be used as supporting evidence should any legal action be forthcoming.

"We also invite Ms. Lavillenie to subject herself to these same tests, paid for by Messrs. Obiena and Petrov, to verify the true intentions behind her baseless accusations.”

