    News you need to know: Kiefer-Alyssa breakup, Kai in Top 60, Paras takes leave

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    Kiefer Ravena Alyssa Valdez Kai Sotto Andre Paras
    Kiefer Ravena, Alyssa Valdez, Kai Sotto, and Andre Paras occupied Thursday's headlines.
    PHOTO: Adelaide 36ers/NBL | PBA Images

    HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

    Sports news May 26

    Kiefer Ravena-Alyssa Valdez breakup

    Some good things do come to an end.

    Kiefer Ravena and Alyssa Valdez have broken up after a six-year relationship, confirmed Valdez’s management team.

    VMG ASIA published an official statement that read, “A lot of speculation has been made. We appreciate the concern, but this decision does not involve any other party.”

    “Let us avoid making up stories and spreading false rumors. We hope that everyone can respect Alyssa’s decision to keep things private,” the statement added.

    Kai Sotto in Top 60 of mock draft

    Kai Sotto gained a confidence-boost in his quest to become the first homegrown Filipino in the NBA after he finally landed in the big board of one of the top mock drafts ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

    Sports Illustrated's Brett Siegel has projected the 7-foot-3 center at No. 49 with the Sacramento Kings picking him in the second round.

    Sotto's position also rose a bit in the NBA Draft Room, climbing to 102 from 113.

    ESPN, however, saw Sotto drop out from its Top 100 after previously being listed as the 99th-best prospect.

      Andre Paras to make showbiz return

      Andre Paras has taken a leave of absence from Blackwater and PBA to give his acting career another go.

      The energetic celebrity big man was about to enter his second season in the pros, but is set take a turn to showbiz.

      Bossing coach Ariel Vanguardia neither confirmed nor denied the development.

