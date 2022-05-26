Kai Sotto cracks Top 60 in Sports Illustrated mock draft

KAI Sotto has finally cracked the big board in one of the top mock drafts ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sports Illustrated's Brett Siegel has projected the 7-foot-3 center at No. 49 with the Sacramento Kings picking him in the second round.

The projection comes as a big boost in confidence for the former Adelaide 36ers big man as he works out with teams ahead of the annual rookie proceedings.

The New York Knicks are among the teams which are set to have a close look at the wunderkind in his quest to become the first homegrown Pinoy to be drafted in the NBA.

Sotto's position also rose a bit in the NBA Draft Room, climbing up to 102 from 113.

ESPN, however, saw Sotto drop out from its Top 100 after previously being listed as the 99th-best prospect.

However, other reputable outlets like The Ringer, The Athletic, SB Nation, Bleacher Report, Yahoo Sports, CBS Sports, and USA Today do not have Sotto in their big boards.

