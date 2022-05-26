Andre Paras takes leave of absence from Blackwater, PBA

ANDRE Paras is set to take a leave of absence from Blackwater to concentrate on his other career.

Andre Paras takes leave from Bossing

The sophomore big man requested to sit out the coming 47th PBA season as he’s planning to make a comeback in show business.

SPIN.ph learned from sources the son of PBA great Benjie Paras formally submitted a letter to both the Bossing and the PBA Commissioner’s Office regarding the matter.

Paras still has a year left on the two-season contract he signed with the franchise, but under the agreement, terms of the contract would be temporarily suspended while he is away from playing.

Coach Ariel Vanguardia neither confirmed nor denied about Paras leaving the team for the time being, but said the Bossing still need a couple of big men to complement Barkley Eboña in the middle.

That’s the reason why Blackwater tapped Yousef Taha and James Sena from the free agent market.

Paras was picked in the third round (no. 27) by Blackwater in the 2021 virtual draft and signed a two-year deal with the franchise.

He played in 19 games for his rookie season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.5 minutes of play.

Shortly after the season, Vanguardia cited Paras’ improvement as among the positive takes to what had been an otherwise letdown campaign of the team.

Paras has a thriving showbiz career as host and actor when he decided to enter the draft and eventually, concentrate on playing basketball with the Bossing.

