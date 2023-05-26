News you need to know: Romeo returns, Laure bids UST goodbye, new Converge gov

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news May 25

Terrence Romeo still has it

Terrence Romeo proved he’s still as deadly on offense as he has ever been after making his return to San Miguel in its 106-101 loss to Phoenix in the PBA On Tour last Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

In his first significant action after being sidelined with injuries for the past two years, the 31-year-old playmaker dropped 27 points, seven assists, and five boards in 38 minutes to lead the Beermen in a losing effort.

“Kulang pa ako sa game,” Romeo said. “Ito ang pinaka-naglaro ako ng ganito katagal na competitive [for] almost two years yata. Parang one-and-a-half years ako hindi nakapaglaro [ng ganito katagal]."

Romeo rarely played that many minutes in official PBA games. He played for three measly minutes last March 15 against NLEX. Prior to that, he only saw action in seven Commissioner’s Cup games, all in December.

Romeo missed the entire Philippine Cup after he played in the 2021-2022 Governors’ Cup, his last game of the conference coming on March 18, 2022.

Archen Cayabyab is new Converge alternate governor

Converge has finally found a governor to the liking of the PBA board.

The FiberXers have tapped Archen Cayabyab as their new alternate governor, an appointment approved by the board that reached a consensus to deny the appointment of Pampanga governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda as team governor.

Cayabyab is a former Letran and National University player and suited up briefly in the Philippine Basketball League before entering the corporate world where he ran several hotels and resorts.

Cayabyab is close to Converge head coach Aldin Ayo and deputy Danny Ildefonso, having developed a relationship with them during his playing career. He is also a brother in law of Pineda, being married to former Lubao mayor and now Pampanga board member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab.

Eya Laure bids UST goodbye

Eya Laure is turning pro after announcing her departure from University of Santo Tomas after playing for more than a decade with the school.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the outgoing UST captain expressed her gratitude to the Thomasian community for the love and support poured onto her after suiting up for 12 years for the España-based spikers.

Her announcement came just moments after teammate Imee Hernandez also bid the Tigresses goodbye on social media.

Laure and Hernandez are both expected to announce the Premier Volleyball League teams they will be joining soon.