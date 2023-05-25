Finally pain-free, Terrence Romeo shows he can still pile up points

TERRENCE Romeo finally got a lengthy run-out on Wednesday when he suited up for San Miguel in its PBA on Tour match against Phoenix Super LPG.

Saddled with injuries for several conferences, Romeo played 38 minutes in the PBA’s preseason series and finished with 27 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the Beermen’s 106-101 loss to the Fuel Masters.

Romeo rarely played that many minutes in official PBA games. He played for three measly minutes last March 15 against NLEX. Prior to that, he only saw action in seven Commissioner’s Cup games, all in December.

Romeo missed the entire Philippine Cup after he played in the 2021-2022 Governors’ Cup, his last game of the conference coming on March 18, 2022.

In a September 12, 2021 game against Rain or Shine, Romeo finished with 20 points in 33 minutes, and has not played that many minutes in an official PBA game since.

Though only an exhibition game, Romeo said he was glad that he was able to test himself on Wednesday as he strives to rediscover peak form after an array of injuries over the past two years including a recent hamstring issue.

“Kulang pa ako sa game,” said Romeo. “Ito ang pinaka-naglaro ako ng ganito katagal na competitive [for] almost two years yata. Parang one-and-a-half years ako hindi nakapaglaro [ng ganito katagal]."

Romeo said he has been adjusting his style of play since he sustained injuries.

“Tinatry ko na mag-practice ng pwede kong gawin nung mga time na injured ako. Hindi ako maka-move ng marami, practice ako ibang bagay para nag-heal ‘yung body ko, hindi ako mawala doon sa usual game ko,” said Romeo.

San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent said they are not in a hurry to get Romeo in top form.

“He is good but at the start of the game, gigil pa because this is his first game [with many minutes] in like a year … In the second half, when he got his rhythm, he played the Terrence basketball which we all know that he does,” said Gallent.

“That really depends on how his hamstring feels,” said Gallent when he asked if he plans to give Romeo more minutes as the ‘On Tour’ continues. “I don’t want to force the issue about his injury or his old injury.

"His minutes will be through him communicating with me. I just don’t know the extent ng injury niya as of now. But in this game, it looked good. I hope that it stays the same."

Even with his solid showing, Romeo said he remains far from his desired level of play which he hopes to get when he logs more games in the PBA on Tour series.

“Hindi kasi puwede na biglain ko agad na go hard ‘yung body ko… ‘Yung movement ko, wala pa rin. Tinry ko muna na kunin ‘yung movement ko at feel sa court. Nung na-feel ko na walang sumasakit, sinusubukan ko na. Nandoon ‘yung condition ko kasi lagi naman ako nagpapakundisyon. ‘Yun lang talagang feel sa game. Thank God na medyo bumabalik na ‘yung feel ko sa game.”

“Pero matagal pa. Tuloy lang ‘yung workout ko, discipline ko, at nagre-rehab pa rin ako,” said Romeo.