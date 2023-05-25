Tigresses volleyball star Eya Laure bids UST goodbye

AFTER 12 fruitful years, Eya Laure will be leaving the Tigresses' den.

The Tigresses volleyball star officially announced her departure from the University of Santo Tomas on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation about her future.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the outgoing UST captain expressed her gratitude to the Thomasian community for the love and support poured onto her.

"Salamat UST. 'Yun ang salita na lagi lalabas sa bibig ko simula ng pag tapak ko sa school na 'to hanggang sa moment na I have to say goodbye sa school na sinamahan ako at hindi din ako sinukuan kahit anong mangyari. Kundi dahil sa inyo hindi ko siguro maabot ang mga pangarap ko," Laure said.

Her announcement came just moments after teammate Imee Hernandez also bid the Tigresses goodbye in an Instagram post.

Laure said leaving España wasn't easy since she long wanted to deliver 'a championship that UST fans deserve.'

"Up until the last minute, I wanted to find a way to play for one more year. Para akong nakikipag-break sa libu-libong tao and my heart is shattering into pieces. Ang sakit at ang hirap mag mapaalam," the Season 81 Rookie of the Year revealed.

"Patawad dahil hindi ko naibigay yung championship na deserve niyo. But more than that, salamat. Parang sasabog ang dibdib ko sa sobrang laki ng pasasalamat na meron ako sa inyo," she added.

In what has now become her last dance for UST, Laure was the top scorer of the Season 85 prelims with 268 points off 228 spikes, 27 blocks, and 13 aces.

Her final match for the Tigresses may have led to an abrupt Final Four exit against eventual champs La Salle, but Laure closed out her remarkable college career on a high with a triple-double of 15 points, 12 digs, and 11 receptions.

Laure and Hernandez are both expected to announce the Premier Volleyball League teams they will be joining soon.