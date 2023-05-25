Get to know new Converge alternate governor Archen Cayabyab

CONVERGE has appointed Archen Cayabyab as its new alternate governor in the PBA.

Cayabyab replaced Chito Salud and his appointment has already been approved by the PBA board of governors, according to the ballclub.

However, the same board has reached a consensus not to accept the appointment of Pampanga governor Dennis 'Delta' Pineda as Converge governor, citing the powerful body's desire to be 'apolitical.'

Prior to his appointment, Cayabyab was a former player of Letran and National University, and suited up briefly in the Philippine Basketball League before entering the corporate world where he ran several hotels and resorts.

“Talagang masaya ako dahil after 20 years, after ko maglaro sa PBL, hindi ko alam na dito rin ako babagsak sa PBA. After I stopped playing, I got married and went to private life,” said Cayabyab.

“It's a very good experience para sa akin at makakasama ko rin yung mga dati kong kasama sa basketball,” Cayabyab added.

Cayabyab is close to Converge head coach Aldin Ayo and deputy Danny Ildefonso, having developed a relationship with them during his playing career. He is also a brother in law of Pineda, being married to former Lubao mayor and now Pampanga board member Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab.

“Kami ni Coach Aldin, first time ko mag-Manila nun magkasama na kami nun sa Letran. Kinuha nila ako pero hindi pa maganda credentials ko nun. Nilagay nila ako sa high school pero naglalaro ako sa college. Kaya me and Coach Aldin are very close,” said Cayabyab.

“Kami naman ni Danny I, nagsama kami sa NU. Pagdating ko dun, paakyat na si Danny I. Ang nakasama ko nun sila Alfie Grijaldo, Lordy Tugade, Jeff Napa, at Chico Manabat, ‘yun yung first time namin pumasok sa Final Four,” said Cayabyab, referring to the 2001 NU Bulldogs team.

Cayabyab said the ultimate goal is to help the franchise win its first championship after purchasing the Alaska team in 2022.

“It's good to be back on the basketball court again. Masaya ako na kasi ito yung love ko, yung basketball. Hindi naman nawala ‘yun. I'm here to help the franchise to win their first championship. Of course, the bosses are fully trusting me with this, including decision-making,” he said.

“Of course, we have to improve every day para makapasok sa championship. Alam naman natin na we have a young group compared to the other teams that already have a winning culture. I hope na makasabay ang Converge sa kanila one day,” said Cayabyab.