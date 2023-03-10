News you need to know: Cone cold on import setup change; Defense in All-Stars?

HERE are the top sports stories from Thursday.

Tim Cone on PBA imports setup

Tim Cone is cold on the idea of having more than one import on each PBA team.

The Barangay Ginebra coach made his thoughts known in a reply to a tweet by blogger @kilikilishot, who commended the Japan B.League for the growth of its pro basketball league the past three years, citing its setup of having two imports, apart from an Asian reinforcement on each team that has raised the quality of competition.

The 65-year-old mentor explained the side of the PBA.

“That leaves only two local players regularly. What happens to the development of your local players?” I think if we play a pro all-Filipino team vs a pro all-Japanese team, we would win most. There’s a reason the All-Filipino Conference is the most popular. JMO,” Cone tweeted.

Defense in PBA All-Star Game?

Don’t expect the PBA All-Stars to just be on vacation mode in Passi City, Iloilo.

Team Stalwarts coach Caloy Garcia and Team Greats counterpart Richard del Rosario demand that their players – not just in the RSJ game, but also in the main All-Star Game between Team Japeth and Team Scottie – to play defense.

“Like you watch the NBA, wala ng depensa,” Garcia said. “It becomes too stagnant and boring. Right now, sasabihin ko sa mga players namin, we also want to put some defense on it. I think the players will appreciate it more rather than see 150 points. I think we have to put it back the way it was supposed to be played before.”

Pauline Gaston on Cherry Tiggo vs Choco Mucho

Pauline Gaston had mixed emotions after helping Chery Tiggo eliminate her former team in Choco Mucho from the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

"Nung nakita ko sila, na-miss ko talaga sila and nakita ko na kumpleto pa rin sila. Bale, ako lang yung nawala," Gaston said after her Crossovers beat the Flying Titans, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19, on Thursday night.

Coincidentally, the former Ateneo standout played her best game as a Crossover against her former team, finishing with a triple double of 12 points on 11 attacks along with 19 digs and 14 receptions.