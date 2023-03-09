Unlike in NBA, coaches want to see defense in PBA All-Star Games

PASSI, Iloilo - The two PBA All-Star games to be played this weekend may be no more than for show, but coaches from the teams vowed to make it competitive for the fans.

Both Caloy Garcia of Rain or Shine and Richard Del Rosario of Barangay Ginebra said that aside from the highlight plays, they will make sure that there will be defense during the games.

“This All-Star Game that we are going to have, medyo magkaroon ng depensa man lang,” said Garcia, the head coach of Team Stalwarts in the Rookies/Sophomores/Juniors game, during Thursday’s press conference.

“We know naman na ‘yung All-Star Game, usually, we want to showcase dunks and open court. But at the end of the day, in return for the fans, I think we should also put a little bit of defense kasi may pride ‘yan. There should be pride involved,” said Garcia, who is also the assistant coach of Team Scottie in the PBA All-Star Game proper to be played on Sunday.

The mindset was shaped by the fallout from the NBA All-Star Game last month in Salt Lake City, Utah where fans’ reaction was mixed following a 184-175 win by Team Giannis over Team LeBron where defense was minimal to none.

“I think it’s about telling the players that it is giving back to the fans na talagang sumusuporta sa careers nila all through the years even during the pandemic, talagang grabe ang suporta nila,” said Del Rosario, who will coach Team Greats in the RSJ and the lieutenant of Tim Cone for Team Japeth.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The mere fact na binoto sila to be here, hindi naman puwede na you go here just to go on a vacation. Kailangang suklian mo naman sila. It’s giving back. It’s the league’s way of giving back.”

In a move seen to make the match competitive, the PBA has put a prize money to the All-Star Game with the winning team getting P150,000 and the losing squad taking home P75,000.

“Sigurado pong maglalaro ang mga players. Ipapakita nila ‘yung galing nila,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Like you watch the NBA, wala ng depensa,” Garcia said. “It becomes too stagnant and boring. Right now, sasabihin ko sa mga players namin, we also want to put some defense on it. I think the players will appreciate it more rather than see 150 points. I think we have to put it back the way it was supposed to be played before.”

“When I was growing up and when you watch an All-Star Game, nakikita mo ‘yung mga Ramon Fernandez, Jaworski, talagang All-Star, walang pakialamanan. I think that’s one thing that is missing not only here but, when you watch the NBA. Sana ibalik lang natin ‘yun,” said Garcia.

Del Rosario said the coaching staff will definitely make sure that the fans will be entertained in the contest.

“We are going to make sure that you get your money’s worth. We will let the players know that it’s not all about them. It’s about the fans this time. It’s really a time to give back,” said Del Rosario.