Bittersweet feeling as Gaston helps Chery Tiggo eliminate Choco Mucho

PAULINE Gaston was filled with mixed emotions after a PVL All-Filipino Conference game against her former team Choco Mucho.

"Nung nakita ko sila, na-miss ko talaga sila and nakita ko na kumpleto pa rin sila. Bale, ako lang yung nawala," Gaston said after her Chery Tiggo beat the Flying Titans, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19, on Thursday night.

"Malaki pa rin respeto ko sa kanila and I think they played really well and yun nga, bittersweet siya."

Ironically, the former Ateneo mainstay played her best game as a Crossover against her former team, finishing with a triple double of 12 points on 11 attacks along with 19 digs and 14 receptions.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The win ended the semifinal hopes of the Flying Titans and Gaston said she had to cast her emotions aside the entire game.

"I just really tried to set aside my emotions and play professionally," she said. "I guess advantage sa akin kasi nga kilala ko sila, kilala ko yung tendencies nila. I guess I was able to contribute in this game a lot kasi it's my former team."

PHOTO: Patrick Romero



ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gaston started for the first time for Chery Tiggo after mostly coming off the bench in the last six games.

The boost in confidence was evident.

"I'm really have to thank my teammates and my coaches kasi binibigyan nila ako ng opportunity and nafe-feel ko talaga yung trust nila sa akin," she said.

"Grabe yung tiwala namin sa isa’t isa from everyone sitting on the bench and sa lahat ng coaches. So nakakatuwa na coming from a loss na nakabawi na kami."

Chery Tiggo finally snapped a three-game losing skid, but the Crossovers still need a win against semis-bound Petro Gazz in their last elimination-round assignment to cross to the playoff round.

The Crossovers and the Angels will face off on Tuesday at IloIlo City.