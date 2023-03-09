Chery Tiggo's three-set win ends playoff hopes of Choco Mucho

CHERY Tiggo stayed in the hunt for a semifinals berth while slamming the playoff door on Choco Mucho with a 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 victory in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

Mylene Paat dropped 18 of her 25 points in the first two sets to keep the Crossovers (4-3) in the race for the two remaining semifinals spot. She finished with 22 attacks, two aces, one block and eight digs in the nearly two-hour match.

The leading MVP candidate carried the scoring load in the second set that saw the Crossovers overturn a 3-8 deficit and post a 17-13 cushion behind a 14-5 run that ended the Flying Titans' bid to return to the semifinals.

"Crucial kasi yung last two games kaya ang mindset ko lang is manalo talaga, buhos talaga kahit anong mangyari. 'Yung lagi kong sinasabi sa sarili ko and teammates ko, every point, every game, every set namin, kailangan namin manalo," Paat said.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Former Flying Titan Pauline Gaston, who started for the first time in place of EJ Laure, registered a triple double of 12 points on 11 attacks, 19 digs and 14 receptions.

Cza Carandang and Shaya Adorador helped the Crossovers snap a three-game losing skid with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kat Tolentino scored 16 points and was the lone bright spot for the Flying Titans in their fifth loss in seven games.