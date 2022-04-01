News you need to know: UAAP results, Harris on Game 5, Donaire vs Inoue

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news March 31

UAAP results

Three teams sustained their winning streaks, while University of Santo Tomas finally barged into the win column of the UAAP Season 84 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday.

Ateneo continued to flex its muscles with a 78-47 rout of Adamson for its third straight victory – and 29th overall – behind Ange Kouame’s 13 points and 10 rebounds.

With Justine Baltazar leading the way, La Salle rolled past Far Eastern University, 75-65, to also get a hat-trick of victories and grab a share of the lead with the Blue Eagles ahead of their rivalry game on Saturday.

University of the Philippines, for its part, built its first winning streak with an 80-70 decision against National University for back-to-back wins after starting the season with a loss.

Ricci Rivero scored nine of his 19 points in the payoff period to lead the late surge.

Continue reading below ↓

UST likewise leaned on late pull-away, frustrating University of East, 74-62, behind Sherwin Concepcion’s dagger three-pointers to snap a two-game losing streak.

Magnolia vs Meralco Game 5 preview

Mike Harris is demanding even more from himself after carrying Magnolia to a 94-73 win in Game Four of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals against Meralco.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Hotshots import scattered 34 points on 16-of-22 shooting, and 18 rebounds, but focused on his three missed free throws.

"I have to do better,” the NBA veteran said. “I have to be more accountable. I have to take advantage of more opportunities out there.”

As Harris continues to shine, Meralco's Tony Bishop struggled in Game 4 with just 22 points on 7-of-17 shooting while committing six turnovers.

Whoever wins the import battle in the deciding game on Friday is likely going to have a seat in the Finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Donaire vs Inoue

Nonito Doniare Jr. gets his chance for payback against Naoya Inoue when the two bantamweight champions face off for the unified belt on June 7 in Japan.

Continue reading below ↓

The 12-round bout is dubbed the ‘Drama in Saitama,’ in the wake of their gripping November 2019 title fight also in the same Japanese prefecture where Inoue emerged victorious via unanimous decision but only after overcoming the best challenge yet in his career courtesy from the ‘Filipino Flash.’

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.