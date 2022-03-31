Ateneo Blue Eagles hardly break sweat in rout of Adamson Falcons

DEFENDING champion Ateneo cruised to its third straight victory in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament with a 78-47 thumping of Adamson on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Ange Kouame was a man among boys with his 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Blue Eagles preserved their spot at the top of the standings at 3-0.

Ateneo was quick to impose its will, zooming ahead with a 23-point lead, 36-13, in the second quarter before Adamson rallied back and cut the deficit down to just six, 36-28, early in the third period.

But Dave Ildefonso and Kouame conspired in the Blue Eagles' 18-0 response to take the 54-28 lead in the frame before Geo Chiu's three-point play in the final 1:35 stretched the spread to 35, 78-43.

The rout was also Ateneo's 29th straight victory as the Katipunan side remained unbeaten in the UAAP since October 2018.

SJ Belangel and the Blue Eagles sustain their strong start.

PHOTO: UAAP

All 14 Blue Eagles which played in the game scored at least two points as the Tab Baldwin-coached side delivered a master class ahead of their rivalry game against La Salle on Saturday.

"Those games are behind us already. We want to put games behind us and push to the La Salle game as 0-0. It's the only game that matters now," said the mentor.

Chris Koon drained two triples for his nine points, five rebounds, and two assists, while Tyler Tio also scored nine points, three dimes, and two boards.

Forthsky Padrigao and Gab Gomez also introduced themselves with solid eight-point outings, as Raffy Verano continued his solid play this season with eight points and four rebounds in the triumph.

On the flipside, no Adamson player scored in double figures in their second loss in three games.

Lenda Douanga poured six points and 10 rebounds, while Keith Zaldivar also got six as the Soaring Falcons were held to just 29-percent shooting.

The Scores:

ATENEO 78 -- Kouame 13, Tio 9, Koon 9, Padrigao 8, Verano 8, Gomez 8, Ildefonso 6, Chiu 3, Mendoza 3, Mamuyac 3, Belangel 2, Lazaro 2, Andrade 2, Berjay 2.

ADAMSON 47 -- Zaldivar 6, Douanga 6, Manzano 5, Yerro 5, Jaymalin 5, Hanapi 5, Lastimosa 4, Magbuhos 3, Peromingan 2, Sabandal 2, Erolon 2, Colonia 1, Calisay 1, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0.

Quarters: 17-8, 36-24, 54-34, 78-47.

