    Justine Baltazar posts double-double as La Salle downs FEU

    by randolph b. leongson
    5 hours ago
    Justine Baltazar and the Archers hold off the gritty Tamaraws.
    PHOTO: UAAP

    LA Salle took down Far Eastern University, 75-65, to gain the share of the lead in the UAAP Season 84 men's basketball tournament on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

    Justine Baltazar delivered the key hits in the clutch, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals.

    The win pushed La Salle to a 3-0 record ahead of its clash against archrival Ateneo on Saturday.

    Mark NonoyMark Nonoy and the Archers gain a share of the lead.

    Baltazar showed poise in the fourth quarter when the Tamaraws cut the Green Archers' eight-point lead, 58-50, to just one, 62-61, with exactly six minutes remaining.

    The Gilas Pilipinas forward triggered La Salle's 13-2 run for a 75-63 advantage in the last 1:28 and take the fight out of FEU.

    "Today, he was the Balti we all expected," remarked coach Derick Pumaren of Baltazar, while also lauding the team's execution on both ends.

    Mark Nonoy also waxed hot from deep with five treys, finishing with 17 points, two boards, and two assists, while Kurt Lojera fired seven of his 10 points in the payoff period

    Michael Phillips also stepped up in defending FEU big man Emman Ojuola, ending up with nine points, 16 rebounds, and three dimes in the victory.

    L-Jay Gonzales led the Tamaraws with 17 points, four rebounds, four steals, and three assists, as Ojuola got 13 points, 12 boards, three dimes, and two steals.

    RJ Abarrientos struggled in this game, going only 1-of-7 from the field as he wound up with nine points and two rebounds as FEU fell to a 2-1 card.

    The Scores:

    La Salle 75 - Baltazar 20, Nonoy 17, Lojera 10, Winston 9, Austria 9, M. Phillips 6, Nelle 4, Manuel 0, Nwankwo 0, B. Phillips 0.

    FEU 65 - Gonzales 17, Ojuola 13, Abarrientos 9, Bienes 9, Sajonia 6, Torres 5, Sandagon 4, Li 2, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Gravera 0, Coquia 0.

    Quarterscores: 19-18; 32-32; 58-50; 75-65.

