News you need to know: Dragons eye PBA return, new UST recruit, PVL Finals rematch

Sports news March 23

PBA return possible for Bay Area Dragons

The Bay Area Dragons are looking for another local league to play in, making a return to the PBA possible in the next few months.

Dragons coach Brian Goorjian said team management is negotiating for a domestic competition aside from their mother league, the East Asia Super League (EASL).

“A local league whether it’s the CBA or the Philippines, that’s the local competition. Our team provides not only a local, and that’s the selling point, we are also involved in the international competition which is this (EASL),” Goorjian said during the EASL Champions Week.

The Dragons last competed as a guest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, just falling short of the championship after dragging Barangay Ginebra to Game 7 of the finals.

Gabriel Obusan commits to UST

University of Santo Tomas took its turn in the recruitment wars after getting the commitment of Gabriel Obusan for the UAAP men’s basketball season.

The 6-foot-4 Filipino-Canadian wingman made a solid impression for Toronto in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals.

The 18-year-old Obusan averaged 13.7 points on 27-percent shooting from deep, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in the national high school basketball tournament before Toronto bowed out of pool play, curiously against the UST Tiger Cubs.

"Malaking tulong si Obusan sa atin. Malaki ang katawan na kayang makipagbakbakan sa loob at may tira din sa labas. Bagay na bagay siya sa sistemang pinapatakbo natin sa UST," UST coach Pido Jarencio said.

Petro Gazz, Creamline in PVL Finals rematch

Petro Gazz eliminated PLDT, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15, in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena to arrange a finals grudge match against Creamline.

MJ Phillips and Jonah Sabete showed the way for the Angels in Game Three of the semifinals to gift new coach Oliver Almadro his first-ever trip to the title series.

The Angels and the Cool Smashers, who also squared off in last year's Open Conference, will battle it out for the fourth time in PVL Finals history on Game One on Sunday.