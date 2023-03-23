PBA return an option as Bay Area Dragons eye domestic league

THE Bay Area Dragons have big plans the next time they play again in a competition – whether in a domestic league or in the East Asia Super League.

Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian has already pegged August as a target for the team to prepare for the next competition the Dragons will be participating in and a possible return to the PBA is among the options.

Goorjian revealed that management is looking for a domestic league to play in aside from the EASL.

“Right now, they are negotiating for a domestic competition and there is a few in that mix and where we are living and where the domestic competition is. They are in discussions now,” said Goorjian during the EASL Champions League.

“A local league whether it’s the CBA or the Philippines, that’s the local competition. Our team provides not only a local, and that’s the selling point, we are also involved in the international competition which is this (EASL),” said Goorjian.

“We are all waiting where we are going to and who are we playing. We are very excited,” said Goorjian.

Prior to their participation in their mother league EASL, the Dragons competed as a guest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, reaching the finals before losing in Game 7 to Barangay Ginebra.

The Dragons returned to competitive play earlier this month, finishing third in the EASL Champions Week after beating Japan B.League side Ryukyu Golden Kings.

Goorjian said the Hong Kong-based organization intends to keep Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson for next season, although he also recognized that the two imports may field offers from other teams.

“He’s (Powell) been our guy. He’s got some opportunities. We will be offering them a contract. It’s their call. I know that they enjoyed it and I think we have a good chance to get them back. We want them back,” said Goorjian.

Goorjian said fans can also expect changes in the composition of their local players for next season.

“It’s going to be a lot different especially with the Chinese content,” said Goorjian.

Following the two competitions of the Dragons, Goorjian sees a bigger and better Bay Area team as well as the EASL.

“These things are with management right now but what I can tell you is all these players and everybody took a leap of faith to join this because it’s never been done before. What it is from the time we started to where we are now, I think the brand of the Bay Area Dragons have become very strong,” said Goorjian.

“I know that the EASL next year will be bigger. I came to this because I believe in the EASL’s international competition in this region. I think there is going to be more teams and it’s going to be home and away.”

“We are waiting. My guys go to their homes and we will reassemble in August,” said Goorjian.