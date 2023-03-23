Petro Gazz eliminates PLDT to arrange finals rematch vs Creamline

PETRO Gazz set up a finals rematch with old-time rival Creamline after outlasting PLDT, 25-17, 25-23, 25-15, in Game Three of the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference semifinals on Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Petro Gazz vs PLDT Game 3 recap

MJ Phillips and Jonah Sabete exploded on both ends leading Petro Gazz to its fifth Finals appearance in the PVL.

The Angels and the Cool Smashers, who also squared off in last year's Open Conference, will battle it out for the fourth time in PVL Finals history on Game One on Sunday.

The High Speed Hitters, meanwhile, will face F2 Logistics in the best-of-three battle for bronze on the same day.

Phillips tallied game-high 15 points on 11 attacks and four blocks while Sabete chipped in 13 points on 11 attacks and two blocks along with six digs.

Grethcel Soltones added 12 markers while Remy Palma dropped five of her nine points in the third set where the Angels led the High Speed Hitters by as many as 10 points.

"We always challenge these players and yun nga, inaccept nila yung challenge and they acknowledged it na they can do it. And maganda dito, yesterday palang, I can see fierceness in their eyes, I can see that they really want to bounce back," head coach Oliver Almadro said of his squad who bowed down to PLDT in four-set last Tuesday.

"Sabi ko rise mentality, rise attitude. Gusto nila makabawi kagad so I'm happy itong dalawang to [Jonah and MJ], talagang nag-struggle sila. But I'm happy that they really bounced back. It shows really the maturity and the character that these girls, these Angels have, and they're really an Angel to me."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

This was Petro Gazz's first sweep against PLDT in their last four matchups this conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was the Angels who dictated the pace all game long, out-numbering PLDT in all departments - 47 to 34 in attacks, 10 to 4 in blocks and 5 to 2 in aces.

Jovy Prado and Dell Palomata paced the loss with 10 points each. Mean Mendrez, who sat out of the match for a couple of minutes in the third set after a bad landing, was limited to only four markers.