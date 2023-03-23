Fil-Canadian winger Gabriel Obusan commits to UST Tigers

UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas has secured the commitment of Fil-Canadian winger Gabriel Obusan for the UAAP men's basketball season.



The 6-foot-4 gunner had an impressive run in the 2023 Smart-NBTC National Finals where he led Toronto in Division 1 play.



"Malaking tulong si Obusan sa atin. Malaki ang katawan na kayang makipagbakbakan sa loob at may tira din sa labas. Bagay na bagay siya sa sistemang pinapatakbo natin sa UST," said UST coach Pido Jarencio.



Obusan, 18, averaged 13.7 points on 27-percent shooting from deep, 4.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steal in the national high school basketball tournament before Toronto bowed out of pool play, curiously against the UST Tiger Cubs.



He graduated from St. Martin's Catholic School in Mississauga, Ontario, and will have the whole five years of eligibility at España.



MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

For Obusan, UST was the best choice for him given how the squad welcomed him with open arms.



"I've seen a lot of schools in the UAAP and UST made me feel like a family. I love the people here, I like the way we work here and it really makes me a better player," he said.

"I just want to make an impact so we can win some games in the UAAP."