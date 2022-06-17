News you need to know: Gilas Youth alive, PBA results, DLSU in volley finals

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news June 16

Gilas Pilipinas Youth in U16 Asian Champs

Gilas Pilipinas Youth stayed alive its bid to qualify for the Fiba Under-17 World Cup next month after defeating Kazakhstan, 83-60, in the Asian Championship on Thursday night in Qatar.

Bryan Competente led the Philippines with 15 points built around a pair of three-pointers, to go with six rebounds while Jacob Bayla dropped 13 points, nine boards, six steals, and three dimes in the do-or-die game.

The Philippines thus advanced to the quarterfinals where the country sealed a Final 8 date with Group A top seed Australia for a spot in the world championship.

PBA results June 16

NLEX and Meralco produced contrasting victories on Thursday for their second victories in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Road Warriors survived TNT, 90-89, behind a comeback sparked by masked-man Kevin Alas and finished by Don Trollano’s dagger with 2.2 seconds left as NLEX improved to 2-1.

The Bolts, on the other hand, rolled past Converge, 90-74, for back-to-back wins and a share of the early lead with San Miguel and Ginebra.

Aaron Black, Allein Maliksi, and Chris Newsome headed the Bolts’ offensive onslaught in the final period to turn away the FiberXers in their first blowout loss of their franchise.

La Salle in UAAP volleyball finals

LA Salle outclassed Ateneo, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23, to barge into the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball Finals on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Leiah Malaluan delivered the game-clinching hit as the Lady Spikers averted a late collapse in set three and marched on to the championship series against undefeated top seed National University in the best-of-three Finals.

Game One is set this Saturday.

